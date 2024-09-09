Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24 [Image 12 of 14]

    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24

    SADONG, SOUTH KOREA

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathan Vanness, a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security after clearing a trench during a simulated assault with Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, at Sadong, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 03:32
    Photo ID: 8639752
    VIRIN: 240904-M-YF186-1633
    Resolution: 6161x4621
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: SADONG, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24 [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Bilateral Training
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Infantry
    Amphibious Assault
    Ssang Yong

