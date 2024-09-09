A Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, provides security for U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and ROK Marines during a simulated assault at Sadong, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 03:32
|Photo ID:
|8639746
|VIRIN:
|240904-M-YF186-1516
|Resolution:
|6476x3643
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|SADONG, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24 [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.