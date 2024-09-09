SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps scout sniper assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security for U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, during simulated assault at Sadong, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)