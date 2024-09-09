SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Lavoi, an automatic rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security with Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, during a rehearsal drill before conducting a simulated assault at Sadong, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)