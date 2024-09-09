SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Timothy Murch, left, a machine gunner, and Cpl. Juan Medina, a team leader, both assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, establish security at an objective rally point during a simulated assault with Republic of Korea Marines at Sadong, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)