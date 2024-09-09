U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Albert Morelli, a squad leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Wyoming, establishes security at an objective rally point during a simulated assault with Republic of Korea Marines at Sadong, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 03:32
|Photo ID:
|8639739
|VIRIN:
|240903-M-YF186-1307
|Resolution:
|6926x4617
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|SADONG, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24 [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.