Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24 [Image 6 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24

    SADONG, SOUTH KOREA

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Louis Ward, a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, builds a terrain model before a rehearsal of concept for a simulated assault with Republic of Korea Marines at Sadong, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 03:32
    Photo ID: 8639738
    VIRIN: 240903-M-YF186-1356
    Resolution: 3776x2832
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: SADONG, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24 [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24
    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Simulated Assault During Ssang Yong 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Bilateral Training
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Infantry
    Amphibious Assault
    Ssang Yong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download