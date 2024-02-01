Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 9, 2024) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, center, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, center left, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, and Royal Australian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Scott Minchin, center right, PP24-2 deputy mission commander, pose for a photo with PP24-2 medical staff during a visit to observe the medical line of effort at Yap State Hospital in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 9, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)