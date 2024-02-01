Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap [Image 28 of 32]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap

    YAP, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 9, 2024) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, back center, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, speaks with U.S. and Japanese service members supporting the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 medical line of effort during a visit to Yap State Hospital, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 9, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 01:17
    Photo ID: 8639646
    VIRIN: 240909-N-GC639-1222
    Resolution: 6029x4019
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: YAP, FM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap [Image 32 of 32], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

