Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 9, 2024) – Mr. Jason Yecheluw, a dental assistant at Yap State Hospital, left, assists Canadian Army Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon Maj. Dominik Rudecki during oral surgery on a patient at Yap State Hospital in support of the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 medical line of effort in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 9, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)