Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 9, 2024) – U.S. Navy Capt. Sharlene Gee, right, of Irvine, Calif., Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) optometrist, and U.S. Navy Lt. Cory Lawrence-Fisher, of Eugene, Ore., an aerospace optometrist, check the eyesight of patients for glasses in support of the PP24-2 medical line of effort at Yap State Hospital, Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 9, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)