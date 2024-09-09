110th EBS B-2 Spirit takes to the sky for BTF mission

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 11, 2024. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its allies and partners through the employment of military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability, while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 00:04
|Photo ID:
|8639560
|VIRIN:
|240911-Z-QO948-1006
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
