    110th EBS B-2 Spirit takes to the sky for BTF mission [Image 2 of 3]

    110th EBS B-2 Spirit takes to the sky for BTF mission

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 11, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 00:04
    Photo ID: 8639558
    VIRIN: 240911-Z-QO948-1003
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

