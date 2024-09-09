A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 11, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 00:04
|Photo ID:
|8639558
|VIRIN:
|240911-Z-QO948-1003
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 110th EBS B-2 Spirit takes to the sky for BTF mission [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.