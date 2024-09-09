110th EBS B-2 Spirit takes to the sky for BTF mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 11, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)