110th EBS B-2 Spirit takes to the sky for BTF mission

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 11, 2024. U.S. forces will fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows, at the time and tempo of its choosing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)