    COMPACFLT 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    COMPACFLT 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Senior Chief Musician Vincent Moody, assigned to the U.S. Pacific Fleet band, plays taps, honoring those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, during a remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Sept. 11, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 23:42
    Photo ID: 8639521
    VIRIN: 240911-N-TT639-1159
    Resolution: 4724x3374
    Size: 957.65 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    This work, COMPACFLT 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    COMPACFLT

