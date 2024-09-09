COMPACFLT 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Musician Vincent Moody, assigned to the U.S. Pacific Fleet band, plays taps, honoring those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, during a remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Sept. 11, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)