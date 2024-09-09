COMPACFLT 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT), center, poses for a photo with the COMPACFLT Chiefs Mess and Sailors selected for advancement to chief petty officer following a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Sept. 11, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)