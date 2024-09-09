COMPACFLT 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to Sailors and staff about the impacts of the 9/11 terrorist attacks during a remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Sept. 11, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
