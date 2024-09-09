Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CPO season at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CPO season at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (September 12, 2024) NCC (Select) Thelma King augments the team at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s award-winning Scudder Hall Galley at the hot serving line. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 23:00
    Photo ID: 8639488
    VIRIN: 240912-N-TG517-4346
    Resolution: 818x531
    Size: 98.17 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPO season at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley [Image 8 of 8], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CPO season at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley
    CPO season at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley
    CPO season at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley
    CPO season at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley
    CPO season at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley
    CPO season at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley
    CPO season at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley
    CPO season at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPO Select
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    CPO Season
    Scudder Hall Galley
    CPO Selection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download