Members from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Hawai'i Fire Department, Ocean Safety and the Department of Land and Natural Resources stand for a photo in front of a HC-130 Hercules airplane in Kawaihae, Hawai'i, Sep. 12, 2024. The search and rescue exercise was to evaluate notification procedures and communication between Coast Guard, state and county agencies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Tyler Peterson)