Hispanic Heritage Month special meal at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (September 12, 2024) A celebratory cake baked and decorated by the talented Culinary Specialists at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s award winning Scudder Hall galley sits on a platter during a special meal to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 22:08
    Photo ID: 8639385
    VIRIN: 240912-N-TG517-9103
    Resolution: 1968x1312
    Size: 736 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Special Meal
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Scudder Hall Galley

