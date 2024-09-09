Hispanic Heritage Month special meal at NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (September 12, 2024) A celebratory cake baked and decorated by the talented Culinary Specialists at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s award winning Scudder Hall galley sits on a platter during a special meal to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).