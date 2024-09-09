Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hickam Honorary Commander orientation flight [Image 6 of 6]

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander, briefs honorary commanders prior to their orientation flight on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 12, 2024. The Honorary Commander Program is a community relations initiative to help bridge the relationship between the local populace on Oahu and those stationed on JBPHH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8639362
    VIRIN: 240912-F-HW521-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

