Team Hickam Honorary Commander orientation flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander, briefs honorary commanders prior to their orientation flight on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 12, 2024. The Honorary Commander Program is a community relations initiative to help bridge the relationship between the local populace on Oahu and those stationed on JBPHH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)