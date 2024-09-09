Team Hickam Honorary Commander orientation flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander, briefs honorary commanders prior to their orientation flight on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 12, 2024. The Honorary Commander Program is a community relations initiative to help bridge the relationship between the local populace on Oahu and those stationed on JBPHH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 22:01
|Photo ID:
|8639362
|VIRIN:
|240912-F-HW521-1008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
