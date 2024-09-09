Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 09.12.2024 19:24 Photo ID: 8639198 VIRIN: 240823-A-VF108-1067 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 1.53 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 67 [Image 18 of 18], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.