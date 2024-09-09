Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 63 [Image 13 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 63

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Major General Dave Womack, Colonel Ned C. Holt, Colonel Torrance G. Cleveland, CSM Tamara Drury passing of the colors

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 19:24
    Photo ID: 8639197
    VIRIN: 240823-A-VF108-1063
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 63 [Image 18 of 18], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 5
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 9
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 25
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 26
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 18
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 15
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 29
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 38
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 31
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 60
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 56
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 58
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 63
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 67
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 70
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 86
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 84
    10th SG Change of Command 23 AUG 2024 73

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Torii Station
    20240823

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download