NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. - Fleet Readiness Center Southwest's (FRCSW) Asian American-Pacific Islander group hosts a luau at the Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific Courtyard aboard Naval Air Station North Island, September 9, 2024. The event celebrates the end of summer and encourages members to participate and bring their favorite dish to share. During the event, the AAPI committee team opens their group to new members to be a part of their advocacy through volunteerism and camaraderie.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 17:44
|Photo ID:
|8639027
|VIRIN:
|240909-O-NW381-3941
|Resolution:
|3662x2350
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AAPI Luau [Image 26 of 26], by Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.