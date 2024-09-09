Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. - Fleet Readiness Center Southwest's (FRCSW) Asian American-Pacific Islander group hosts a luau at the Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific Courtyard aboard Naval Air Station North Island, September 9, 2024. The event celebrates the end of summer and encourages members to participate and bring their favorite dish to share. During the event, the AAPI committee team opens their group to new members to be a part of their advocacy through volunteerism and camaraderie.