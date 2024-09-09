Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAPI Luau [Image 13 of 26]

    AAPI Luau

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. - Fleet Readiness Center Southwest's (FRCSW) Asian American-Pacific Islander group hosts a luau at the Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific Courtyard aboard Naval Air Station North Island, September 9, 2024. The event celebrates the end of summer and encourages members to participate and bring their favorite dish to share. During the event, the AAPI committee team opens their group to new members to be a part of their advocacy through volunteerism and camaraderie.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 17:44
    Photo ID: 8639018
    VIRIN: 240909-O-NW381-9073
    Resolution: 3538x2359
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPI Luau [Image 26 of 26], by Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #frcsw #fleetreadinesscentersouthwest #aapi #asianamericanpacificislander #aapiluau #navair #comfrc

