U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Joe Evans, an aviation maintenance technician at Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, consults the emergency procedure manual during a training flight aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. Flight crews practice landing maneuvers and emergency procedures to maintain readiness for potential emergency situations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)