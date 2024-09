Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter pilot conducts flight training along the southern coast of Kodiak, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2024. Flight crews practice landing maneuvers and emergency procedures to maintain operational readiness in varying weather conditions and situations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)