    Team Travis remembers 9/11 [Image 4 of 4]

    Team Travis remembers 9/11

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Solomon Navarro 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, speaks during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony marked the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Solomon Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 14:21
    Photo ID: 8638445
    VIRIN: 240911-F-ZL172-1026
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 11.35 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Team Travis remembers 9/11 [Image 4 of 4], by Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

