Team Travis remembers 9/11

U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, speaks during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony marked the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Solomon Navarro)