Team Travis remembers 9/11

The Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard presents the colors in front of the attendees during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Travis AFB, California, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony marked the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Solomon Navarro)