    Team Travis remembers 9/11 [Image 2 of 4]

    Team Travis remembers 9/11

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Solomon Navarro 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    The Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard presents the colors in front of the attendees during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Travis AFB, California, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony marked the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Solomon Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 14:21
    Photo ID: 8638443
    VIRIN: 240911-F-ZL172-1010
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 12.04 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Team Travis remembers 9/11 [Image 4 of 4], by Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Travis AFB
    USAF
    9/11 Remembrance

