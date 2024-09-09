Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard members standby during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Travis AFB, California, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony marked the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Solomon Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 14:21
|Photo ID:
|8638442
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-ZL172-1001
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|11.99 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis remembers 9/11 [Image 4 of 4], by Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.