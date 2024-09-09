Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson

240912-N-FS097-1035 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 12, 2024) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Austin Lewis, a native of Galion, Ohio, boxes material in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Jordan)
|09.12.2024
|09.12.2024 14:09
|8638399
|240912-N-FS097-1035
|3983x3128
|671.76 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
