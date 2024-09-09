240912-N-FS097-1030 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 12, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Jonathan Frias, a native of Orlando, Florida, bands a tri-wall box in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 14:09
|Photo ID:
|8638398
|VIRIN:
|240912-N-FS097-1030
|Resolution:
|4373x3280
|Size:
|644.56 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 4 of 4], by SN Nathan Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.