Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson

240912-N-FS097-1008 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 12, 2024) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ibrahim Diop, a native of Newark, New Jersey, stretches banding in the hangar bay in preparation to secure boxes for shipping aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Jordan)
