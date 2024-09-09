20th OSS Weasel of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Nicole Hines, 20th Operations Support Squadron operations flight chief, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 16, 2024. Hines is responsible for leading host aviation resource management, scheduling, training and range operations, ensuring 20th Fighter Wing pilots are ready to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)