Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th OSS Weasel of the Week

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    20th OSS Weasel of the Week

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Nicole Hines, 20th Operations Support Squadron operations flight chief, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 16, 2024. Hines is responsible for leading host aviation resource management, scheduling, training and range operations, ensuring 20th Fighter Wing pilots are ready to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8638356
    VIRIN: 240816-F-VV695-1016
    Resolution: 4896x3497
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th OSS Weasel of the Week, by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airfield
    f-16 fighting falcon
    Weasel of the week
    20th Operational Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download