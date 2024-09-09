Apple Grove, WV -- Employees from multiple project sites within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District participate in a rescue training course at RoberT C. Byrd Lock and Dam on May 17, 2024. This class focused on teaching potentially life-saving skills in emergency situations
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 10:20
|Photo ID:
|8637567
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-ZL691-1103
|Resolution:
|6563x4611
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|APPLE GROVE, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rescue Training at Robert C Byrd Lock and Dam [Image 4 of 4], by Josh Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.