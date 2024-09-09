Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Bn., 66th Arm. Reg. conducts Company field exercise in Poland [Image 3 of 3]

    1st Bn., 66th Arm. Reg. conducts Company field exercise in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    09.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Barrington, commander of 1st Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conducts an after action review following a training attack during platoon and company situational training exercises at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Sep. 1, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Trace Baranowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 10:03
    Photo ID: 8637548
    VIRIN: 240901-A-MW025-7262
    Resolution: 1258x1190
    Size: 518.88 KB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    EUCOM; StrongerTogether; VCorps

