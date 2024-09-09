1st Bn., 66th Arm. Reg. conducts Company field exercise in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Phil Dotson, commander of Bravo ‘Battle’ Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conducts a key leader brief during platoon and company situational training exercises at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Sep. 8, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Trace Baranowski)