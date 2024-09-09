Vertical Replenishment Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240912-N-QR506-1351 KUROSHIO CURRENT (Sept. 12, 2024) An MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 participates in vertical replenishment training on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Sept. 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)