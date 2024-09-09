Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vertical Replenishment Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vertical Replenishment Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    KUROSHIO

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240912-N-QR506-1351 KUROSHIO CURRENT (Sept. 12, 2024) An MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 participates in vertical replenishment training on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Sept. 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 08:21
    Photo ID: 8637362
    VIRIN: 240912-N-QR506-1351
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 460.05 KB
    Location: KUROSHIO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical Replenishment Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 8 of 8], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vertical Replenishment Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Vertical Replenishment Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Vertical Replenishment Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Vertical Replenishment Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Vertical Replenishment Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Vertical Replenishment Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Vertical Replenishment Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Vertical Replenishment Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    America
    flight operations
    MH60
    LHA 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download