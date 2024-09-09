Vertical Replenishment Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240912-N-QR506-1061 KUROSHIO CURRENT (Sept. 12, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Donald Carlson, from Shoreview, Minnesota, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), supervises vertical replenishment training on the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)
