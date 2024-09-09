CJTF-HOA Leadership with 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Camp Lemonnier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa leadership stands with the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah Army National Guard, on Sept. 7, 2024, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The Maneuver Enhancement Brigade enables, enhances, and protects the operational and tactical freedom of action of the supported force in theater. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. George Keck)