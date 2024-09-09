Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa leadership stands with the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah Army National Guard, on Sept. 7, 2024, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The Maneuver Enhancement Brigade enables, enhances, and protects the operational and tactical freedom of action of the supported force in theater. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. George Keck)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 08:09
|Photo ID:
|8637337
|VIRIN:
|240907-Z-LL938-1017
|Resolution:
|5594x3147
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA Leadership with 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Camp Lemonnier, by TSgt George Keck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.