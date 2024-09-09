USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors compete in sports day during Exercise Kakadu 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DARWIN, Australia (Sept. 11, 2024) – Thirteen teams from 10 partner and ally countries gather to play soccer during a sports competition as a part of exercise Kakadu 2024 at Top End Indoor Sports Center, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 11. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) represented the U.S. Navy throughout the exercise, while Sailors assigned to the Red Lancers of Patrol Squadron 10 (VP-10) also competed during the soccer tournament. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)