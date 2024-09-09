Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors compete in sports day during Exercise Kakadu 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors compete in sports day during Exercise Kakadu 2024

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    DARWIN, Australia (Sept. 11, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) pose for a photo after completing a timed obstacle course during a sports competition between partner and ally nations as a part of exercise Kakadu 2024 at Darwin Waterfront, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 11. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 04:19
    Photo ID: 8637147
    VIRIN: 240911-N-IK052-1255
    Resolution: 7275x4850
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: DARWIN, AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors compete in sports day during Exercise Kakadu 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Australian Navy
    USS Dewey
    partnership
    sports day
    Kakadu
    KA24

