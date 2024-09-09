USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors compete in sports day during Exercise Kakadu 2024

DARWIN, Australia (Sept. 11, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) work together to scale an obstacle during a sports competition between partner and ally nations as a part of exercise Kakadu 2024 at Darwin Waterfront, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 11. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 04:19
|Photo ID:
|8637144
|VIRIN:
|240911-N-IK052-1216
|Resolution:
|3632x2076
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
