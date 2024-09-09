CFAS Holds 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sasebo-based Sailors attend a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Sept. 11, 2024. CFAS Chief Petty Officer Selects conducted the ceremony to honor those who lost their lives during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)