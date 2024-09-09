Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Holds 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sasebo-based Sailors attend a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Sept. 11, 2024. CFAS Chief Petty Officer Selects conducted the ceremony to honor those who lost their lives during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 01:26
    Photo ID: 8637006
    VIRIN: 240911-N-VD231-1014
    Resolution: 4499x3599
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CFAS Holds 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    Forged by the Sea

