Sasebo-based Sailors attend a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Sept. 11, 2024. CFAS Chief Petty Officer Selects conducted the ceremony to honor those who lost their lives during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 01:26
|Photo ID:
|8637006
|VIRIN:
|240911-N-VD231-1014
|Resolution:
|4499x3599
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Holds 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.