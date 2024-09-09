Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Kingsville (LCS 38) Sails Alongside Colombian Navy Ships and Aircraft [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Kingsville (LCS 38) Sails Alongside Colombian Navy Ships and Aircraft

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

    CARIBBEAN SEA - Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kingsville (LCS 36) sails alongside Colombian Navy Pohang Class Corvette ARC Almirante Tono (CM 56) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 9, 2024. The U.S. routinely conducts exercises with allies and partners to enhance multinational capability, improve interoperability and strengthen maritime partnerships. Kingsville is underway in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations conducting routine operations. (Photo courtesy of Colombian Navy)

    This work, USS Kingsville (LCS 38) Sails Alongside Colombian Navy Ships and Aircraft [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

