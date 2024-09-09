USS Kingsville (LCS 38) Sails Alongside Colombian Navy Ships and Aircraft

CARIBBEAN SEA - Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kingsville (LCS 36) sails alongside ships and aircraft from the Colombian Navy while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 9, 2024. The U.S. routinely conducts exercises with allies and partners to enhance multinational capability, improve interoperability and strengthen maritime partnerships. Kingsville is underway in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations conducting routine operations. (Photo courtesy of Colombian Navy)
